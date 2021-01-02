Principal Joey Burch smiles as a seemingly endless procession of students, teachers and administrators who had worked with him over the years drive by in their cars for a socially-distant retirement celebration in Matthews, N.C. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. As he retires from a 41-year Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools career — 25 spent as a principal and most recently at Levine Middle College High School — teachers and students who came through the schools Burch led said he had a remarkable impact on their lives. (Annie Ma/The News & Observer via AP)