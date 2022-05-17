FILE - Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., talks to reporters before leaving Capitol Hill in Washington, March 27, 2020. Massie is back in Donald Trump's good graces. The Kentucky congressman won the former president's endorsement Tuesday, May 10, 2022 ahead of next week's primary election. Just two years ago, Trump said the maverick congressman should be thrown out of the Republican Party. Now the former president is calling Massie a “Conservative Warrior” and a "first-rate Defender of the Constitution.” (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)