FILE - In this July 14, 2020, file photo, election worker Adonlie DeRoche, seated, wears a mask and face shield behind Plexiglas for safety during the coronavirus pandemic, while handing a ballot and single-use pen to a voter during the primary election in Portland, Maine. Thousands of U.S. election officials are busy sharing creative ideas they hope will keep voters and polling places safe from infection. (AP Photo/David Sharp, File)