FILE - Louisiana state Rep. Francis Thompson, D-Delhi, reacts after being in sworn in with other members of the Louisiana House of Representatives at the state Capitol in Baton Rouge, La., Jan. 13, 2020. An historically high number supermajorities in state legislatures has pushed laws further to the edge on abortion, climate and transgender issues. Twenty-eight states have legislatures with majorities so large they could override a gubernatorial veto without any help of the opposing party. (AP Photo/Brett Duke, File)