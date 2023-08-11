Investigators remove firearms from a house in the 8500 block of E. Canyon Vista Dr. in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. A Southern California judge has been arrested on suspicion of killing his wife in the couple's home, authorities said Friday.Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested late Thursday after police received reports of a shooting at the home and found the judge’s wife, Sheryl Ferguson, shot inside, said Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)