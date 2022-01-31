FILE - Miss North Carolina Cheslie Kryst wins the 2019 Miss USA final competition in the Grand Theatre in the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev., on May 2, 2019. Kryst, a correspondent for the entertainment news program "Extra," has died. Police said the 30-year-old Kryst jumped from a Manhattan apartment building. She was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning, Jan. 30, 2022. Her family confirmed her death in a statement. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, File)