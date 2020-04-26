Medical workers bring a patient to the Northbridge Health Care Center Wednesday, in Bridgeport, Conn. To slow the spread of the coronavirus inside nursing homes, Connecticut has begun transferring infected residents to off-site recovery centers following their release from hospitals. The plan has sparked some fears about the effects for frail, elderly residents who might be displaced to make room in repurposed care facilities. But public health experts see potential in the effort to find a way to curb the outbreak that has ravaged elder care facilities globally. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)