FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2010, file photo, the headquarters of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is seen with U.S., RFE/RL and the Czech Republic flags in the foreground in Prague. The heads of three federally-funded international broadcasters were abruptly fired late Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, as the Biden administration completed a house-cleaning of Donald Trump appointees at the U.S. Agency for Global Media. Two officials familiar with the changes said the acting chief of the USAGM summarily dismissed the directors of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio Free Asia and the Middle East Broadcasting Networks just a month after they had been named to the posts. (Michal Kamaryt/CTK via AP, File)