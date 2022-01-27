FILE - This image from 52-3 District Court shows Ethan Crumbley in a Zoom hearing in Rochester Hills, Mich., Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Attorneys say Crumbley, who is charged with killing four students at a Michigan high school will pursue an insanity defense. A summary of case filings available online says a notice was filed Thursday, Jan. 27. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)