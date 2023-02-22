The body of a humpback whale lies on a beach in Brigantine N.J. after it washed ashore on Jan. 13, 2023. On Feb. 21, 2023, the Marine Mammal Commission said there is no evidence linking offshore wind preparation activities with recent whale deaths along the U.S. East Coast _ the third federal scientific agency to reject a fast-growing narrative among opponents of offshore wind. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)