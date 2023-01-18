FILE - The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby walks in Westminster on Sept. 14, 2022. The Church of England said Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, it will allow blessings for same-sex, civil marriages for the first time — but its position on gay marriage will not change and same-sex couples will still not be able to marry in its churches. The plans, to be outlined in a report to the General Synod, which meets in London next month, came after five years of debate and consultation on the church's position on sexuality. (Richard Heathcote/Pool Photo via AP)