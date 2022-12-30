FILE - A neighbor comforts Natalia Vlasenko, whose husband, Pavlo Vlasenko, and grandson, Dmytro Chaplyhin, called Dima, were killed by Russian forces, as she cries in her garden in Bucha, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. Russian soldiers picked up Dima during a March 4 sweep, accused him of being a spotter helping the Ukrainian military. Asked “What would justice be for you?,” the grandmother of 20-year-old Dima says, “I- I- I can’t even- I don’t know. These scoundrels…” (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)