FILE - This image provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Adam Fox. A judge has been given two very different portrayals of Adam Fox. He faces a possible life sentence Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2022 for conspiring to abduct Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and blow up a bridge near her vacation home. Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were accused of being at the helm of a wild plot to whip up anti-government extremists just before the 2020 presidential election. (Kent County Jail via AP, File)