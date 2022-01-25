This undated photo provided by Walmart via Plenty, shows the Plenty Farms South San Francisco grow room. Plenty says its vertical towers can grow multiple crops on one platform with consistent flavor and deliver higher yields per acre compared to that of a field. Walmart said Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, it has taken a stake in agriculture startup Plenty, becoming the first large U.S. retailer to significantly invest in indoor vertical farming as a way to deliver fresher produce to its stores. (Spencer Lowell/Plenty/Courtesy of Walmart via AP)