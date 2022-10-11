Ian Ellis James, an Emmy award-winning Sesame Street writer known by his stage name William Electric Black, leads a first grade class in a book reading on urban gun violence prevention at the Drexel Avenue School, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Westbury, N.Y. As anxiety and depression rates have soared among young Americans, educators and advocates say children’s books can play a role in helping them cope. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)