Students of an Islamic seminary play with soccer ball in Peshawar, the capital of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Wahab, the youngest son of four from a wealthy Pakistani family was rescued by his uncle, from a Taliban training camp on Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan earlier this year. His uncle blamed his slide to radicalization on the neighborhood teens Wahab socialized with in their northwest Pakistan hometown, plus video games and Internet sites his friends introduced to him. (AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad)