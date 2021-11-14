Migrants wait to disembark in the port of Roccella Jonica, Calabria region, southern Italy, early Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. The Italian Coast Guard rescued over three hundred young men and boys, mostly from Egypt, in heavy storms as their fishing boat floundered off the coast of Calabria Saturday night. In an operation that finished at dawn Sunday morning, the Coast Guard rescue team from Roccella Jonica made three trips out to the fishing boat where they transferred groups of migrants to their rescue boat and brought them to port barefoot, soaking wet, and shivering. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)