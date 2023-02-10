In this image provided by NBC News’ TODAY, Philadelphia Eagles fan Billy Welsh and Kansas City Chiefs fan John Gladwell sit together during a broadcast of the show, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in New York. The two former Marines bonded by a kidney donation and their love of football are now headed to the Super Bowl. Gladwell donated a kidney to Welsh two years ago after Welsh was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease. (Nathan Congleton/NBC News’ TODAY via AP)