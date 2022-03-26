FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, March 12, 2022, in Florence, S.C. Trump wants to use November's midterm elections to solidify his continued dominance of the national Republican Party. Few places are more central to that effort than Georgia. Enraged that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp didn't advance lies that the state's free and fair presidential election was stolen, Trump recruited former Sen. David Perdue to run against him in the May 24 primary. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)