FILE - Former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach speaks in Leavenworth, Kan., on July 8, 2019. Kansas voters have said no to Kobach twice over the past four years., but the immigration hard-liner is pursuing a political comeback. Kobach is running for Kansas attorney general after losing a general election for governor in 2018 and a Republican primary for the U.S. Senate in 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)