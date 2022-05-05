CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point Board commissioners will hold a special meeting Tuesday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
The purpose is to go into closed session per NCGS 143-318.11(a)(5).
That statute allows closed sessions “To establish, or to instruct the public body's staff or negotiating agents concerning the position to be taken by or on behalf of the public body in negotiating (i) the price and other material terms of a contract or proposed contract for the acquisition of real property by purchase, option, exchange, or lease; or (ii) the amount of compensation and other material terms of an employment contract or proposed employment contract.”
The board will open the meeting publicly and then enter closed session discussions. Dependent upon the decisions made in closed session, action may be taken after the session, when the board returns to open session.
