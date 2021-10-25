Three abandoned children and the skeletal remains of a fourth person who was likely their sibling were found Sunday in an apartment west of downtown Houston, authorities said.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office got a call from a 15-year-old boy, who reported the body of his 9-year-old brother was in the room next to his, the agency said in a statement. The boy had been dead for a year, and the parents had not lived in the apartment for "several months," the teen told the sheriff's office, according to the statement.
When deputies arrived, they found the "remains of a small child, which appeared consistent with the age provided by the 15-year-old" and two other boys in the house under the age of 10, the sheriff's office said.
The boys appeared malnourished, showed signs of physical injury and were brought to a hospital, according to officials.
Authorities located the mother of the children and her boyfriend. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Monday morning that they had been interviewed and released. No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.
Gonzalez on Sunday called the situation “heartbreaking.”
On Monday morning, Gonzalez shared updates in the case, saying that the mom of the children and her boyfriend were found located late Sunday night, after which they were interviewed and then released.
Gonzalez added that the three boys were taken to the hospital and they appeared "malnourished and showed signs of physical injury."
The sheriff's homicide unit, child abuse unit and crime scene unit are involved in the ongoing investigation, as well as Child Protective Services.
"Very tragic. Been in this business for a long time and I had never heard of a scenario like this. It really caught me by surprise," Gonzalez said in the press briefing. "We're gonna make sure we do everything we can and make sure we conduct a thorough followup investigation and make sure that the kids are okay."
