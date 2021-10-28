In this Oct. 7, 2021, photo, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., presides during a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Top executives at ExxonMobil and other oil giants are set to testify at a landmark House hearing Thursday as congressional Democrats investigate what they describe as a decades-long, industry-wide campaign to spread disinformation about the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming. (Bill Clark/Pool via AP)