A boy who lost his parents and five of his siblings during a Sept. 5, 2019, night raid by U.S. forces, stands in the yard of their home that was destroyed in the attack in a remote region of Afghanistan, on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. What exactly happened that fall night is at the center of a bitter international custody dispute over an orphaned baby found amid the rubble. The high-profile legal battle pits an Afghan family against an American one, and has drawn responses from the White House and the Taliban. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)