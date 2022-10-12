FILE - A man shops at a supermarket on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in New York. On Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, the U.S. government is set to announce what's virtually certain to be the largest increase in Social Security benefits in 40 years. The boost is meant to allow beneficiaries to keep up with inflation, and plenty of controversy surrounds the move. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)