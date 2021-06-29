FILE - In this April 7, 2021 file photo, Shannon Keeler poses for a portrait in the United States. Authorities in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, filed an arrest warrant in a 2013 campus attack on Keeler at Gettysburg University, nearly eight years after the she went to police and a year after she received an online message that said, "So I raped you."(AP Photo, File)