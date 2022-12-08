Late 17th century silver coins with Arabic inscriptions, below, and a gold nugget, above, rest on a table in Warwick, R.I., Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Metal detectorist Jim Bailey believes the gold nugget, found in a potato field, in Little Compton, R.I., about a mile from where the silver coins were found, likely originated somewhere alongAfrica's Gold Coast, a center for the slave tradein the late 17th and early 18th centuries. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)