A woman walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index and New York Dow index at a securities firm in Tokyo Friday, June 12, 2020. Asian shares were moderately lower Friday after an overnight rout on Wall Street as investors were spooked by reports of rising coronavirus cases in the U.S. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)A woman walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index and New York Dow index at a securities firm in Tokyo Friday, June 12, 2020. Asian shares were moderately lower Friday after an overnight rout on Wall Street as investors were spooked by reports of rising coronavirus cases in the U.S. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)