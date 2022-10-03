FILE - Soldiers load a High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS ) from a US Special Operations MC-130J aircraft during military exercises at Spilve Airport in Riga, Latvia, on Sept. 26, 2022. A series of embarrassing military losses for Moscow in recent weeks has presented a growing challenge for prominent hosts of Russian news and political talk shows scrambling to find ways to paint Kyiv's gains in a way that is still favorable to the Kremlin. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov, File)