FILE - Visitors passing an advertisement for the video game 'Call of Duty' at the Gamescom fair for computer games in Cologne, Germany, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. Microsoft says it struck a deal to make the hit video game Call of Duty available on Nintendo for 10 years when its $69 billion purchase of game maker Activision Blizzard goes through. The announcement Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 is an apparent attempt to fend off objections from rival Sony. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)