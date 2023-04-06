Edmond Coverley swims to shore while pulling a raft loaded with conch shells from his crawl, or underwater pen, to sell at a fish market, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in West End, Grand Bahama Island, Bahamas. Scientists, international organizations and government officials have sounded the alarm that the conch population is fading due to overfishing, and a food central to Bahamians' diet and identity could cease to be commercially viable in as little as six years. The potential demise of conch reflects the threat overfishing poses around the world to traditional foods. (AP Photo/David Goldman)