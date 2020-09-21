The United Nations flag flies over the empty courtyard at the main entrance to the United Nations headquarters, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Born out of World War II’s devastation to save succeeding generations from the scourge of conflict, the United Nations officially marked its 75th anniversary Monday with an appeal from Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to preserve the longest period in modern history without a military confrontation between the world’s most powerful nations. His appeal came at an inflection point in history, as the United Nations navigates a polarized world facing a pandemic, regional conflicts, a shrinking economy and growing inequality. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)