Attendees walk around a vendors' market at the first ever "The Golden Girls" fan convention Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Navy Pier in Chicago. Golden-Con, which lasts thru Sunday, is giving those who adored the NBC sitcom a chance to mingle, see panels and buy merchandise. The show, which ran from 1985-1992, starred Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty and Betty White—who died at age 99 in December. (AP Photo/Terry Tang)