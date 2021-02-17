Commuters wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus browse their smartphones inside a subway train in Beijing Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. China's internet watchdog is cracking down further on online speech, issuing a new requirement that bloggers and influencers have a license before they can publish on certain topics. The rule from the Cyberspace Administration of China that goes into effect later this month is shrinking an already highly limited space for discourse amid heavy censorship of sensitive topics and any perceived criticism of the ruling Communist Party. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)