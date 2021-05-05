Shooting highlights lack of body cams among Portland police

FILE - In this Friday, April 16, 2021, file photo, law enforcement personnel work at the scene following a police-involved shooting of a man at Lents Park, in Portland, Ore. Police fatally shot a man in the city park Friday, April 30, 2021 after responding to reports of a person with a gun. Unlike shootings involving police around the country there was no body camera footage of this encounter. Portland, which has become the epicenter of racial justice protests, is one of the few major U.S. cities where police do not have body cameras. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP, File)