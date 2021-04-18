FILE - In this March 5, 2021, file photo protesters supporting former President Donald Trump march down Fifth Avenue on their way towards Times Square in New York. Trump ended his presidency with such a firm grip on Republican voters that party leaders fretted he would freeze the field of potential 2024 candidates, delaying preparations as he teased another run. Instead, many Republicans with national ambitions are openly laying the groundwork for campaigns as Trump continues to mull his own plans. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)