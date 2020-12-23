FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, Tessa Boulton, left, takes a swab test from Michael Kruse, dressed as Santa Claus, at a coronavirus testing center at the Helios Clinic in Schwerin, Germany. All most people wanted for Christmas after this year of pandemic was some cheer and togetherness. Instead many are heading into a season of isolation, grieving lost loved ones, experiencing uncertainty about their jobs or confronting the fear of a potentially more contagious variant of the coronavirus. (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP, File)