Ana Travezano, 39, a nurse at the Humanitas Gavazzeni Hospital in Bergamo, Italy poses for a portrait at the end of her shift Friday, March 27, 2020. The intensive care doctors and nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in Italy are almost unrecognizable behind their masks, scrubs, gloves and hairnets. But the thin battle armor donned at the start of each shift is their only barrier to contagion. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)