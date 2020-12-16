MILAN — The Italian government is weighing even tighter restrictions over the Christmas holiday to avoid a new resurgence.
Italy’s overall contagion rate is slowing, with 8.8% of tests resulting in a positive diagnosis on Wednesday, resulting in 17,525 new cases.
But some regions are faring worse such as Veneto, which includes Venice in the north, adding 3,800 new cases and a hospital system near collapse. The governor, Luca Zaia, is urging the government to tighten restrictions nationwide, otherwise he'll do so for the region of 5 million people that’s enjoyed the most freedom of movement in the fall resurgence.
Italy’s case total is nearing 1.9 million, while the known death toll rose by 680 to 66,537 confirmed deaths. That's the highest in Europe.
