FILE - This Aug. 12, 2021, file photo from video provided by the Moab, Utah, Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park in Utah. Laundrie, the boyfriend of slain cross-country traveler Gabby Petito, took responsibility for killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp, the FBI announced Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (The Moab Police Department via AP, File)