Sakina, an internally displaced Afghan girl who fled her home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, speaks to The Associated press at a camp on the outskirts of Mazar-e-Sharif, northern Afghanistan, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Sakina, who is 11, maybe 12, walked with her family for 10 days after the Taliban seized her village in northern Afghanistan and burned down the local school. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)