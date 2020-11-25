OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Wednesday that public schools will be allowed to offer in-school quarantines for students exposed to the virus.
Schools in Mustang became the first in the state to adopt the policy, the department said.
Effective from Nov. 30 through Dec. 23, the policy would allow students to quarantine in school.
Interim State Epidemiologist Dr. Jared Taylor said students who tested positive for COVID-19 and students who had interactions with the infected student would have previously moved to distance learning for 14 days.
Under the new policy, students who are quarantined will be allowed to go to school to take part in virtual classes, but will be kept out of individual classrooms in buildings such as gyms or an auditorium where they would be socially distanced and must wear masks.
“Our goal, as a school district, is to have in-person instruction for five days each week for all of our students, but we will only do that if it is safe,” Bradley said. “This in-school quarantine pilot program will help move us in that direction.”
Montana schools will receive nearly $13 million in additional coronavirus relief funds before Dec. 30.
Gov. Steve Bullock announced Wednesday that more than 180 schools across the state were approved for additional funding after they submitted requests in October.
The new funding includes about $5.7 million in unspent funding from the $75 million allocated to K-12 schools in July.
Bullock called on Congress to pass additional relief for the coming calendar year. State health officials reported over 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday. That brings the total number of Montana confirmed cases since the pandemic began to more than 58,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.