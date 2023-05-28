This booking photo provided by the Mesa, Ariz., Police Department shows Iren Byers. Byers has been arrested in connection with five separate shootings in the Phoenix metro area that left four people dead and a woman wounded, authorities said Sunday, May 28, 2023. Byers was taken into custody Sunday on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder. (Courtesy of Mesa Police Department via AP)