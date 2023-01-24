Chef Josh Gjersand prepares a sandwich for Mount Diablo High School students to try during a taste test in Concord, Calif., Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. The school district in suburban San Francisco has been part of a national "farm-to-school" movement for years, where schools try to buy as much locally as possible. But the mission has been kicked into higher gear with a California program that provides free meals to all public school students in the state, along with unprecedented new funding. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)