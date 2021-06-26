FILE - In this March 17, 2005, file photo, Scott Peterson is escorted by two San Mateo County Sheriff deputies to a waiting van in Redwood City, Calif. Attorneys for the convicted murderer say a juror committed misconduct by not disclosing during jury selection that she had been a crime victim. Peterson's lawyers said in a court filing Friday, June 25, 2021, seeking a new trial that the juror did not tell attorneys she was a victim of domestic violence. (AP Photo/Justin Sullivan, File)