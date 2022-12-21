Lethrese Rosete, a 20-year-old DePaul sophomore who is majoring in UX design to combine her creativity and coding skills, plays an online game at the university's Esports Gaming Center Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Chicago. A growing effort to channel students' enthusiasm for esports toward preparing them for jobs in science, technology, engineering and math could improve racial diversity in STEM. (AP Photo/Claire Savage)