FILE - A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at an elementary school in Gwinnett County, Ga., outside of Atlanta on Jan. 4, 2021. Local officials in rural Nevada decided on Thursday, Dec. 16 2021, to replace equipment manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems — a sign that unsubstantiated concerns about election machine tampering remain prevalent in many parts of the United States more than a year after the 2020 election. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)