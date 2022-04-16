FILE - Connecticut State Representative Joe de la Cruz (D-Groton) announces he will not be running for re-election during the opening day of the legislative session Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the State Capitol in Hartford, Conn. In efforts to raise the salaries of lawmakers, advocates in several states say there needs to be better pay to help improve diversity in statehouse ranks, in terms of race and ethnicity and economic background. Legislative proposals are pending in places including Connecticut and Oregon, states where lawmakers have recently announced they are not seeking re-election to part-time legislatures because they can no longer afford to serve. (Dana Jensen/The Day via AP)