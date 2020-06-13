FILE - In this Friday, June 26, 2015 file photo, people gather in Lafayette Park to see the White House illuminated with rainbow colors in commemoration of the Supreme Court's ruling to legalize same-sex marriage in Washington. The Trump administration Friday, June 12, 2020, finalized a regulation that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)