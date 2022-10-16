Water flows in Coldwater Creek on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, behind a row of homes at Belcroft Drive and Old Halls Ferry Road in Missouri's St. Louis County. Environmental investigation consultants have found significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school, which sits in the flood plain of Coldwater Creek which was contaminated by nuclear waste from weapons production during World War II. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)