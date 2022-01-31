People watch a TV showing an image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. North Korea confirmed Monday it test-launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile capable of reaching the U.S. territory of Guam, the North's most significant weapon launch in years, as Washington plans to respond to demonstrate it's committed to its allies' security in the region. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)